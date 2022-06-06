Mt. Healthy football standout, Bears RB hosting youth camp at former school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Mt. Healthy football standout is returning to his high school to host a youth camp on June 11.

Chicago Bears dual-threat running back David Montgomery will be at the camp and showcase at Mt. Healthy High School, according to the BamBam Foundation.

The free youth camp is being put on by the BamBam Foundation in conjunction with the Mt. Healthy High School Athletic Department.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 11.

Fifth through 12th-grade boys and girls can sign up for the camp here.

Montgomery was a three-star recruit coming out of Mt. Healthy in 2016.

He went on to play college ball at Iowa State, where he became one of the country’s best running back.

Montgomery declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and was selected by the Bears in the third round. Starting in just eight games his rookie season, Montgomery rushed for 889 years.

Through his first three seasons, Montgomery has piled up 2,808 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards.

