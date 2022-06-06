Murder trial set to start in slaying of North College Hill student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The trial for a man accused of killing 17-year-old in a park is expected to begin Monday.

Prosecutors say Johcar Dillard (below) shot Isaac “Ike” Moore in North College Hill in August 2019.

Dillard, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, claimed self-defense, saying he went to Crutchfield Park to protect his sister as a large fight was happening.

Police have said Dillard’s sister went to the park to fight another girl over “Facebook drama.”

Video of the fight reviewed by police allegedly shows Dillard’s sister was on top of another girl fighting her when a large crowd surrounded them. Dillard arrived with a handgun and punched a man in the crowd, police have said. The man then threw Dillard to the ground, and Dillard allegedly began firing shots, one of which hit Moore.

Moore was a bystander, police have said.

Dillard fled the scene because he was under fire but returned when it was safe to do so and waited for police to help the investigation, according to his defense attorney.

Dillard had no prior criminal record and had a concealed carry permit at the time of the shooting, his attorney has said. Court documents show Dillard admitted to the shooting.

Moore was a well known basketball player for North College Hill High School. Shannon Minor was one of his coaches.

“As a teacher, as a coach, as a parent, you know... you lose one of your student athletes, it’s like losing one of your own,” Minor said Sunday.

Minor says Moore’s death was extremely hard on his teammates.

“They’re with him for 10-12 years of school and playing sports with him,” Minor explained. “And so, it made it difficult for them to, you know... a tough pill for them to swallow We used it as motivation that year, but still there was always something missing that year, and I think with him being gone that year just kind of took a lot, you know, out of us... and his family as well.”

The team started a scholarship in Moore’s honor.

“He was a guy that really was well liked by the students,” Minor said. “The student body really liked him. He liked to goof around, have fun, always was smiling.”

