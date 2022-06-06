NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man received the maximum possible sentence of 20 years for having child pornography that the prosecutor described as “horrific.”

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to dozens of child pornography charges and one count of tampering with physical evidence without a plea agreement, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says that Emmanuel Curry was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, after police searched his home on McCullum Pike.

After receiving a tip, Kenton County police searched Curry’s home, where the 21-year-old lived with his father.

When deputies arrived, Curry threw his cell phone out the window hoping that they would not find it, Sanders said.

Police found the phone, which contained 69 files of illicit images.

Sanders describes the material found as “some of the most offensive child pornography” he’s seen in his career.

Curry uploaded multiple images to Bing in January 2021 and attempted to use a reverse image search to determine where the photos came from — so he could find more, Sanders said.

Sanders says that the images Curry uploaded were of children between 2 and 4 years old.

Curry’s father told police that his son admitted to downloading the child pornography after officers left the scene, Sanders said.

Curry must serve more than 20% of his 20-year sentence or until he completes Kentucky’s Sexual Offender Treatment Program before being eligible for parole.

