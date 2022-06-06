Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Middletown, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Middletown Monday morning, a city official...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Middletown Monday morning, a city official tells FOX19 NOW.(Canva)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Middletown Monday morning, a city official tells FOX19 NOW.

It happened about 8 a.m. at the tracks on Waneta Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on the railroad crossing at Waneta Street, according to Middletown Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall.

The circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation by Middletown police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office, he said.

The incident is blocking railroad crossings at Waneta Street and Oxford State Road. Those crossing will remain closed until further notice, according to Cahall.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene, watch for updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, critically injured
Police say that Leandre Heights died as a result of a shooting in Avondale Saturday.
Victim dies in Avondale shooting, police say
Head-on crash closes I-275 West in Sharonville
Head-on crash closes I-275 West in Sharonville

Latest News

Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon this weekend
Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon this weekend
Bob Evans supports military families with Farm Salutes Program
Bob Evans supports military families with Farm Salutes Program
UC Track and Field athlete Ellie Leather, is one of the athletes competing in the NCAA...
UC track and field athlete trio heads to Oregon for NCAA championship meet
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash