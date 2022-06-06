Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Middletown Monday morning, a city official tells FOX19 NOW.

It happened about 8 a.m. at the tracks on Waneta Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene on the railroad crossing at Waneta Street, according to Middletown Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall.

The circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation by Middletown police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office, he said.

The incident is blocking railroad crossings at Waneta Street and Oxford State Road. Those crossing will remain closed until further notice, according to Cahall.

