Pedestrian struck by train in Middletown, police say
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a train in Middletown Monday morning, police confirm.
It happened about 8 a.m. at the tracks on Waneta Street.
The pedestrian was injured and is going to a hospital, police say.
The incident is blocking railroad crossings at Waneta Street and Oxford State Road until further notice.
FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene, watch for updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.