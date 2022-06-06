Contests
Pedestrian struck by train in Middletown, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a train in Middletown Monday morning, police confirm.

It happened about 8 a.m. at the tracks on Waneta Street.

The pedestrian was injured and is going to a hospital, police say.

The incident is blocking railroad crossings at Waneta Street and Oxford State Road until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene, watch for updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

