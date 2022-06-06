Officer shoots armed man in Fairfield, BCI investigating

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield police officer on Sunday shot an armed man in a roadway, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

It happened on Port Union Road near Production Drive. Police do not say when.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a 911 hang up call. At the scene, they found a man standing in the road, and an officer tried to engage the man in conversation.

Police say the officer saw that the man had a gun in his hand.

The officer ordered the man to drop the weapon multiple times, police say, but the man refused.

At one point, the man assumed what police call a “shooting stance” and pointed the gun at the officer. The officer fired several rounds in response, at least one of which hit the man.

Other officers began life-saving measures and called for paramedics.

EMS transported the man to a hospital, where he is reported in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired at the man has not been named.

Fairfield PD contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which will be conducting the investigation.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body cam. Police say that footage will be released “at the appropriate time” together with information on those involved, radio traffic and 911 calls.

The officer has been place on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

