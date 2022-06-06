Queen City Rowing Club heads to Florida for national competition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend, the Queen City Rowing Club is competing on a national stage in Florida.

Ryan Smith, Mischa Sella, Elliott Norris and Carson Wolf make up the men’s quad team at Queen City Rowing Club. They will compete in the under 17 national race.

“I’m looking forward to just seeing that many clubs and that many different boats and the competition is all in one place,” says Ryan Smith.

This is the first time this group has made it to U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships.

They qualified at a regional competition at East Fork State Park several weeks ago. Now they will compete in Sarasota, Florida this week against the best of the best.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the different clubs that got to go and actually doing the race,” adds Norris.

For some of these guys, they haven’t been training for this sport very long.

“It’s one of the few sports I could do when the pandemic hit,” explains Smith, “And when I joined I loved it and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

They say rowing isn’t as popular as other sports, but they hope to do it for a long time.

“I think it’s more like the unknown just because it’s not one of the big contact sports and it’s not televised often,” says Carson Wolf, “It’s only seen in the Olympics really.”

Their coach, Pedro Palacios, has been rowing for 30 years. He has competed nationally and internationally. He says as long as these guys do their best, they will be competitive in the Sunshine State this weekend.

If you would like to watch the race, you can see a live stream on the U.S. Rowing YouTube page.

Thursday’s time trial will not be broadcast the the reset of the weekend’s races will be able to be viewed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.