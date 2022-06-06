Contests
Rain and thunderstorms expected for Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in this afternoon and evening. Storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Rain and storms become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning, so many roads will be wet for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will see showers and storms decrease in coverage through the morning with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, but with a dry start to the day and afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. The cooler conditions last through the weekend with chances of rain Friday evening through Saturday. Sunday will be dry under sunshine!

