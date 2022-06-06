Contests
Rain and Thunderstorms Return To The Tri-State

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the greater Cincinnati area in far southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky until midnight with air quality being “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

This morning, there will be a few isolated showers in the area. Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and the humidity will increase.

Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and evening as a front approaches the tri-state. Storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Rain and storms become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning, so many roads will be wet for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will see showers and storms decrease in coverage through the morning with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will have similar temperatures, but with a dry start to the day and afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. The cooler conditions last through the weekend with chances of rain Friday evening through Saturday. Sunday will be dry under sunshine!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

