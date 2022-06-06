Showers, storms Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few isolated showers will dampen your morning commute Monday.

Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and humidity will increase.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s but it will feel closer to 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

Storms will likely be sub-severe, but a few could be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Rain and storms become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning, so many roads will be wet for the Tuesday morning commute.

Showers and storms will gradually give way to cloudy skies.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday will have similar temperatures.

We will stay dry in the morning but watch for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-70s.

The cooler conditions will last through the weekend with chances of rain Friday evening through Saturday.

Sunday will be dry under sunny skies.

