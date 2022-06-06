Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction delayed

The Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sports courts and...
The Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sports courts and full-size indoor and outdoor turf fields.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Completion of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill has been pushed back to September due to construction delays, a post on the project’s Facebook page says.

The developers say they are “still aggressively pressing to improve this timeline, although we have limited control of the construction process.”

The Sports Champion Mill is being constructed on the old Champion Mill paper site.

It will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sports courts and full-size indoor and outdoor turf fields.

There are two sides to the $165 million Spooky Nook complex - the west side is the sports complex and the east side is the conference center.

B Street splits the projects in half.

Last month, the Hamilton Chamber hosted the first large-scale event at the Champion Mill Conference Center.

The 233-room hotel is open as well as most of the meeting space with the rest being completed in the coming weeks.

The Facebook post says the restaurant and tenant spaces are underway.

1.2 million square foot Spooky Nook complex is second in size and scope to the Duke Energy Convention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, critically injured
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say
Police say that Leandre Heights died as a result of a shooting in Avondale Saturday.
Victim dies in Avondale shooting, police say

Latest News

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found Saturday in the Ohio River.
Covington police continue to search for evidence on death of 9-year-old boy
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
1 dead after vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
Mayor John Cranley says he's running for Ohio governor.
John Cranley to practice law once again
The Cincinnati Zoo will have live streams of Fiona with new virtual membership.
Cincinnati zoo offers Fiona livestreams with new virtual membership