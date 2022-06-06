Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction delayed

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Completion of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill has been pushed back to September due to construction delays, a post on the project’s Facebook page says.

The developers say they are “still aggressively pressing to improve this timeline, although we have limited control of the construction process.”

The Sports Champion Mill is being constructed on the old Champion Mill paper site.

It will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sports courts and full-size indoor and outdoor turf fields.

There are two sides to the $165 million Spooky Nook complex - the west side is the sports complex and the east side is the conference center.

B Street splits the projects in half.

Last month, the Hamilton Chamber hosted the first large-scale event at the Champion Mill Conference Center.

The 233-room hotel is open as well as most of the meeting space with the rest being completed in the coming weeks.

The Facebook post says the restaurant and tenant spaces are underway.

1.2 million square foot Spooky Nook complex is second in size and scope to the Duke Energy Convention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.