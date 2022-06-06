UC track and field athlete trio heads to Oregon for NCAA championship meet

EUGENE, OR (WXIX) -A Bearcat trio is representing the University of Cincinnati Track and Field at the NCAA Outdoor Championship meet this week.

Senior Ellie Leather, freshmen Steven McElroy, and Leonie Troeger will compete at Historic Hayward Field.

“We’re really excited to take them to the big dance and see if they can take it a step farther,” UC Director of Track & Field Susan Seaton said.

Leather, from England, ranked second in the 1,500M Run and is the owner of five school records.

“I never really go on to the heat list and look at times. I don’t really do that; I just think it’s all about that day and that race. I go into it just having fun and when I’m enjoying it and loving the moment is when I race the best,” Leather said.

“Ellie has had a fantastic season representing us at the Cross-Country Championships in the fall, then she had an extremely successful season finishing third at the NCAA Indoor Championships and now going to Eugene to run on a big stage,” Seaton added.

McElroy is the fastest freshman in the nation in the 400M Dash. The Pickerington native is excited to head to Oregon as one of the fastest 400M Runners under 20 in the world.

“I know it’s always been a dream to take a trip there and see the holy grail of track and field and kind of experience what other types of athletes experience,” McElroy said.

McElroy holds the American Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Champion record in the 400M Dash. He also holds UC records in the same event.

“I think he has more left in the tank, and giving him the right setting and the right opportunity, I think he’s going to take another step forward,” Seaton said.

Troeger, from Germany, battled back from injuries late in the season and set a new UC school record in the javelin throw at the AAC Meet.

“It was pretty hard because I had surgery in June last year and had to do everything to come back,” Troeger said.

“To see her come back in a pretty short time frame is very exciting. She said coach, let me do this, and we took a stab at it, and it has been a nice progression,” Seaton added.

Leather, McElroy, and Troger will compete June 8-11 at Hayward Field.

