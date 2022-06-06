Contests
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience now open

By Morgan Parrish and Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open after it was delayed earlier this month.

Fans can see the exhibit is open at the former Gidding-Jenny store on 18 West Fourth Street.

According to Producer/ Creative Director of The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Mario Iacampo, visitors can expect to learn about the artist through the virtual reality, 360-projections, and 15,000 square feet screens of the Dutch artist’s paintings at the all-digital experience.

“We begin the show with a series of sunflowers, and slowly slowly, all the pedals from the sunflowers are taking over the room then to launch his life,” Iacampo said.

The virtual reality experience is a 10-minute journey guiding visitors through “A Day in the Life of the Artist.”

Organizers say that the experience was initially supposed to start on June 1 but was postponed due to “unexpected production delays.”

Those who bought tickets can change the date and times for their visit.

Iacampo says that he hopes to have the exhibit open for three months.

Those looking to buy tickets can still do so online.

Tickets start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience has made its way through several cities in the nation and throughout the world, including New York, Boston, Berlin, London, and Beijing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

