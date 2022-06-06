Vehicle into apartment building in Green Township

Contests
By Mike Schell and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are on scene investigating after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building Monday morning.

It was reported in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue near Interstate 275 at 9:38 a.m., Hamilton County dispatcher say.

Green Township police shut down the ramp off I-275 onto Harrison Avenue until further notice.

They are expected to give an update on scene soon.

FOX19 NOW has a crew there and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

