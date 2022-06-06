Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wendy’s adding new Frosty flavor to menu

Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.
Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.(CNN, Wendy's)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s is shaking things up this summer and adding a strawberry Frosty to its menu.

Beginning Monday, the strawberry Frosty is on United States menus for a limited time.

It is replacing vanilla for the moment. Wendy’s promises that flavor will return following the promotion.

It’s a notable shift for Wendy’s, which doesn’t mix up its Frosty flavors nearly as often as McDonald’s does with its McFlurry lineup.

Strawberry is only the second new flavor added in the U.S. in the past 16 years.

The fast food restaurant launched a birthday cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

The vanilla Frosty was added to menus in 2006.

Strawberry Frosties proved popular when added to menus in Canada last year, becoming one of the chain’s “most talked about items” online.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: Woman riding e-scooter hit by car in OTR, critically injured
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say

Latest News

NKY Pride event draws hundreds celebrating inclusion, diversity
NKY Pride event draws hundreds celebrating inclusion, diversity
Volusia County Sheriff's Deputies commandeered a boat to catch up with a suspect
Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote