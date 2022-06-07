2 hospitalized in CO incident in Bond Hill, fire officials say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition from a carbon monoxide incident in Bond Hill, Cincinnati fire officials announced Tuesday morning.

It was reported Monday about 3:39 p.m. in the 2000 block Mistyoak Lane in Bond Hill

Firefighters responded to a home under construction for a report of an unresponsive person, said District 4 Fire Chief Mathew Rotert.

“They found one person down and another acting confused,” he wrote in a news release. “They quickly recognized the presence of carbon monoxide.”

Fire crews put on special breathing equipment they have for responding to these situations and removed the victim from the basement, he said.

There were extremely high readings of carbon monoxide on all floors of the home, according to the district fire chief.

“Both victims were transported, one in critical condition and one in serious condition. The building was ventilated before the fire department left. The cause of the incident was operating a gas-powered motor in the basement.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide, or “CO,” is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you.

It’s found in fumes, produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it, the CDC reports.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.