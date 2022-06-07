Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 hospitalized in CO incident in Bond Hill, fire officials say

Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition from a carbon...
Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition from a carbon monoxide incident in Bond Hill on Monday afternoon, Cincinnati fire officials announced Tuesday morning.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition from a carbon monoxide incident in Bond Hill, Cincinnati fire officials announced Tuesday morning.

It was reported Monday about 3:39 p.m. in the 2000 block Mistyoak Lane in Bond Hill

Firefighters responded to a home under construction for a report of an unresponsive person, said District 4 Fire Chief Mathew Rotert.

“They found one person down and another acting confused,” he wrote in a news release. “They quickly recognized the presence of carbon monoxide.”

Fire crews put on special breathing equipment they have for responding to these situations and removed the victim from the basement, he said.

There were extremely high readings of carbon monoxide on all floors of the home, according to the district fire chief.

“Both victims were transported, one in critical condition and one in serious condition. The building was ventilated before the fire department left. The cause of the incident was operating a gas-powered motor in the basement.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide, or “CO,” is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you.

It’s found in fumes, produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it, the CDC reports.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found Saturday in the Ohio River.
Autopsy report: 9-year-old boy accidentally drowned in Ohio River Saturday
The Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sports courts and...
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill construction delayed

Latest News

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after she jumped out of the ambulance and became...
Woman jumps from ambulance, gets stuck under it, Clermont County dispatchers say
A man is expected to recover after he was shot in his living room in the 900 block of Dana...
Man shot in his living room in North Avondale, police say
Police: $40,500 in scratch-off lottery tickets stolen by employee
Worker accused of stealing $40k in lottery tickets from Deer Park Deli
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead