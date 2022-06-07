Aftab Pureval on NPR: Ohio gun laws taking state in ‘opposite direction’ of curbing violence

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval appeared on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Tuesday to talk about gun control in Ohio, arguing the issue of gun violence in Cincinnati is “as serious as it can be” and that the country is “in desperate need of federal action,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Pureval pointed to the accessibility of firearms and people’s inability to resolve differences peacefully as the driving forces behind gun violence in the United States.

“The fact of the matter is, there are now more guns than people in our country and it’s creating an arms race where people don’t feel safe unless they have a gun,” he explained. “So, guns beget more guns, which unfortunately makes us all unsafe.”

Pureval also spoke about the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, where a 24-year-old man shot and killed nine people and wounded 17 others in the city’s Oregon District, the Enquirer reports.

“In the three years since the tragedy in Dayton, not only have our state leaders signed into law a permit-less conceal carry, in opposition of law enforcement, but also has signed Stand Your Ground, and is now also on the verge of passing a resolution which would create more guns in our schools by arming our teachers,” he said.

“Instead of doing something about gun violence, unfortunately, our state leaders have taken us in the opposite direction,” the Enquirer quoted the mayor as saying on NPR.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a measure allowing adults to carry concealed firearms without undergoing training or background checks in March. The law goes into effect June 13.

The governor responded to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month by unveiling new plans to prevent gun violence, including strengthening security at schools, identifying mental health issues in potential shooters and increasing penalties for certain gun offenses. DeWine also said he plans to sign House Bill 99 into law, which would make it easier for teachers to carry guns in classrooms.

Listen to Pureval’s full interview online here.

