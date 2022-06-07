Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati boosts pay for school crossing guards to $15/hour

CPS and the City will jointly announce the wage increase at a briefing on Wednesday.
(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School crossing guards in Cincinnati will soon have the same hourly minimum wage as full-time City employees—$15/hour.

The raise comes after a year in which nearly a third of Cincinnati crossing guard positions (44 of 150) went unfilled, according to a city spokesperson.

Previously crossing guards earned $11/hour. The spokesperson on Monday called that rate “uncompetitive” compared to prevailing wages.

Said Iranetta Wright, CPS Superintendent, “Our roadways are busier, and the need to strengthen and increase the city’s crossing guard presence is essential to reducing pedestrian-vehicle accidents. We cannot focus on student achievement in our schools without students and staff safely entering and leaving our schools. A crossing guard is a critical role in our Cincinnati neighborhoods, and increasing their pay structure is a good first step.”

Cincinnati crossing guards are technically employees in the police department. Per a City-CPS contract, the district reimburses the City for all wages, overtime, training costs and other compensation and benefits. CPS also pays the city an administrative fee equal to 7.5 percent of all costs.

The City Administration and the CPS Board of Education can each independently appoint crossing guards, adding another wrinkle to an already unusual setup.

Additionally, the contract is murky on wages.

The City spokesperson explained the administration initially set the wage at $11 upon classifying crossing guards as seasonal and part-time employees. It isn’t clear whether the CPS Board had to sign off on that wage.

Former City Council member David Mann introduced a motion in August 2021 to increase wages for crossing guards to $15/hour, calling crossing guards “essential” to the city, “the eyes and ears” in our neighborhoods and “a first line of defense for the safety of our most vulnerable school children.”

The motion didn’t go anywhere. It isn’t clear City Council can legislatively compel CPS to increase the wages. But the City spokesperson recounts City Council member Mark Jeffreys later met with a CPS Board member to discuss City Council’s passage of a motion in November 2021 raising crossing guard wages.

That motion does not appear in city records as of this writing.

The CPS Board did have to approve the present wage increase, which it did unanimously. The City then finalized the agreement, the spokesperson said.

“No family or child should fear for their safety on their way to or from school.  Paying a competitive wage will help ensure we will have crossing guards when students return to school in the fall,” Jeffreys said. “This is a great example of the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools working together to address a real need for our schools.”

CPS and the City will announce the wage increase at a briefing on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found in the Ohio River.
Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say
Cincinnati police at the scene of a crash in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police: E-scooter rider hit by car in OTR, critically injured
A motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in West Price Hill Saturday, police...
Motorcyclist killed in West Price Hill crash, police say

Latest News

A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Mass murderer James Ruppert, left confers with his attorney, Hugh Holbrook, before the start of...
James Ruppert, who killed 11 family members in 1975, dead in prison at age 88
James Ruppert, who killed 11 family members in 1975, dead in prison at age 88
Hallway decoration reads, "In a world where you can be anything be kind" at Lakota Local...
Lakota School Board member says photos should help others understand district’s ‘environment’