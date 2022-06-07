Clermont County pleads guilty to 35 counts of child pornography

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts of child pornography.

Nicholas Orihuela, 34, appeared in court Tuesday where he heard the sentence.

Orihuela was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year in January.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve described the child porn case as one of the largest he had ever seen.

“This is a very significant case,” he said.

Tekulve says the investigation started on Jan. 18 and moved quickly.

“Law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to this defendant,” he explained.

The tip alleged Orihuela had uploaded and shared child porn from his home.

“Whenever you have this sort of situation with this sort of evidence, you realize there is inherent danger to the community,” Tekulve said. “So in that sense, we approach it as a very urgent and sensitive thing to get him in front of a grand jury and get him indicted.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant and searched Orihuela’s home thereafter.

Investigators allegedly found large quantities of uploaded sexual videos and images of young children.

“Anytime a child is involved in an act of sexual abuse, it is by its very nature disturbing, whether it occurs here in our county or anywhere in this country,” Tekulve said. “Even when we find images, they could be from anywhere globally. They still get the wrath of our office, and our obligation is to make sure these defendants are punished.”

Authorities say Orihuela confessed to uploading the videos.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.