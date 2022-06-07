Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Clermont County pleads guilty to 35 counts of child pornography

Nicholas Orihuela, 34, will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts of...
Nicholas Orihuela, 34, will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts of child pornography.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts of child pornography.

Nicholas Orihuela, 34, appeared in court Tuesday where he heard the sentence.

Orihuela was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year in January.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve described the child porn case as one of the largest he had ever seen.

“This is a very significant case,” he said.

Tekulve says the investigation started on Jan. 18 and moved quickly.

“Law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to this defendant,” he explained.

The tip alleged Orihuela had uploaded and shared child porn from his home.

“Whenever you have this sort of situation with this sort of evidence, you realize there is inherent danger to the community,” Tekulve said. “So in that sense, we approach it as a very urgent and sensitive thing to get him in front of a grand jury and get him indicted.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a warrant and searched Orihuela’s home thereafter.

Investigators allegedly found large quantities of uploaded sexual videos and images of young children.

“Anytime a child is involved in an act of sexual abuse, it is by its very nature disturbing, whether it occurs here in our county or anywhere in this country,” Tekulve said. “Even when we find images, they could be from anywhere globally. They still get the wrath of our office, and our obligation is to make sure these defendants are punished.”

Authorities say Orihuela confessed to uploading the videos.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Most Cincinnati residents will soon be paying significantly more for electricity.
Duke Energy raises prices on Cincinnati residents: city memo

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
During a Tuesday appearance on NPR, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval pointed to the accessibility...
Aftab Pureval on NPR: Ohio gun laws taking state in ‘opposite direction’ of curbing violence
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s office investigating after one injured in NKY shooting