Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle went airborne, crashed into Green Twp building

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of the driver killed when his vehicle went airborne and crashed into a Green Township apartment building Monday.

Timothy Meier, 49, of Green Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Green Valley Apartments on Harrison Avenue, near Interstate 74, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a coroner’s report shows.

Police said Monday the driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle as it went around a curve before crossing over the exit ramp from I-74 to Harrison Avenue.

The vehicle hit a curb, which caused it to become airborne and go over the guardrail, and into the apartments, according to the police chief.

One witness told FOX19 NOW it sounded “like a bomb went off.”

Speed is a likely factor in the crash, which a township spokesman says caused “significant damage to the building.”

Several families and pets were displaced.

