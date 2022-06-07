Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle went airborne, crashed into Green Twp building

Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of the driver killed when his vehicle went airborne and crashed into a Green Township apartment building Monday.

Timothy Meier, 49, of Green Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Green Valley Apartments on Harrison Avenue, near Interstate 74, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a coroner’s report shows.

Police said Monday the driver was unable to maintain control of the vehicle as it went around a curve before crossing over the exit ramp from I-74 to Harrison Avenue.

The vehicle hit a curb, which caused it to become airborne and go over the guardrail, and into the apartments, according to the police chief.

One witness told FOX19 NOW it sounded “like a bomb went off.”

Speed is a likely factor in the crash, which a township spokesman says caused “significant damage to the building.”

Several families and pets were displaced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Most Cincinnati residents will soon be paying significantly more for electricity.
Duke Energy raises prices on Cincinnati residents: city memo

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition from a carbon...
2 hospitalized in CO incident in Bond Hill, fire officials say
A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after she jumped out of the ambulance and became...
Woman jumps from ambulance, gets stuck under it, Clermont County dispatchers say
A man is expected to recover after he was shot in his living room in the 900 block of Dana...
Man shot in his living room in North Avondale, police say
Police: $40,500 in scratch-off lottery tickets stolen by employee
Worker accused of stealing $40k in lottery tickets from Deer Park Deli