Fairfield police identify man who allegedly aimed gun at officer, prompting shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield police identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Fairfield officer before the officer shot the armed individual.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Port Union Road near Production Drive to investigate a 911 hang-up call, according to the Fairfield police incident report.

In the 911 call released Tuesday, a voice can be heard saying “you should send the police” and “there’s a guy with a gun” before the call goes silent.

Officer Robert Davis arrived at the scene to find 36-year-old Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez armed and standing in the roadway, the report reads.

The officer began talking with Molina-Hernandez, per the incident report.

Molina-Hernandez was told multiple times by Officer Davis to drop the weapon, but he refused, according to the report.

The 36-year-old “assumed a shooting stance” and aimed the gun at Officer Davis, the report says.

Officer Davis then fired his gun several times, hitting Molina-Hernandez, police wrote in the report released Tuesday.

In the radio traffic released Tuesday, Officer Davis says after the shooting that the gun Molina-Hernandez was holding was a “toy.” The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) later confirmed Molina-Hernandez was holding a real gun, not a toy, Fairfield police explained.

The officer made a reference to thinking the gun was a "toy," in the audio released Tuesday. The BCI investigated and confirmed it was a real gun. (Fairfield Police Department)

“Other officers arriving on scene began life-saving measures, called for paramedics and secured the scene,” police said on June 5. “The man was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.”

As of Tuesday, Fairfield police said Molina-Hernandez remains in the hospital and charges are pending.

“The incident was captured on the Officer’s body worn camera and will be released publicly at the appropriate time,” the police news release read.

Fairfield police contacted the BCI, which will be conducting the investigation.

