First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from noon through 10 p.m.

The Tri-State could experience damaging winds, hail and torrential rain with these storms.

Power outages, downed trees, localized flooding are possible and the storms could make for a slow commute home Wednesday afternoon.

The FOX19 NOW weather team says there is a slight risk of severe storms from noon through 10...
The FOX19 NOW weather team says there is a slight risk of severe storms from noon through 10 p.m. Wednesday.(WXIX)

