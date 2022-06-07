First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from noon through 10 p.m.

The Tri-State could experience damaging winds, hail and torrential rain with these storms.

Power outages, downed trees, localized flooding are possible and the storms could make for a slow commute home Wednesday afternoon.

The FOX19 NOW weather team says there is a slight risk of severe storms from noon through 10 p.m. Wednesday. (WXIX)

