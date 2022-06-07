Former humane society volunteer accused of stealing nearly $750K from shelter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer pleaded guilty to theft charges after allegedly stealing nearly $750,000 from the shelter.

Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing the money between June 2014 and March 2021, according to court documents.

Taylor was first charged with theft in March of this year, records show. He is pleading guilty to aggravated theft, according to the documents.

Records show his maximum sentence would be 36 months in prison.

Taylor will return to court on July 18 for sentencing.

Animal Friends Humane Society issued the following statement:

A former member of our board exploited the trust we placed in him and used his training as a CPA and knowledge of our financial processes to steal from this organization. The AFHS Board and Executive Director uncovered the embezzlement on its own and hired legal representation, including a forensic accountant, to conduct a full review of our records. We have been and continue to cooperate fully with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office on this issue. Our goal is to work with the Prosecutor to recover the missing funds.

