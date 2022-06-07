Contests
Former humane society volunteer accused of stealing nearly $750K from shelter
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer pleaded guilty to theft charges after allegedly stealing nearly $750,000 from the shelter.

Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing the money between June 2014 and March 2021, according to court documents.

Taylor was first charged with theft in March of this year, records show. He is pleading guilty to aggravated theft, according to the documents.

Records show his maximum sentence would be 36 months in prison.

Taylor will return to court on July 18 for sentencing.

Animal Friends Humane Society issued the following statement:

