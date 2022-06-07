Contests
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Tacos
Tacos(Jose Nicdao / CC BY 2.0)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Cincinnati?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Cactus Pear Restaurant
Cactus Pear Restaurant(Tripadvisor)

No. 15. Cactus Pear Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0/5 (97 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3215 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220-2216 - Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 14. Frida 602

- Rating: 4.5/5 (79 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 602 Main St, Covington, KY 41011-1332- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 13. El Jinete

- Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10780 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242-3213- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 12. Lalo

- Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 709 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 11. La Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5/5 (78 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 642 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071-1811- Read more on Tripadvisor

jefferson social ohio
jefferson social ohio(Stacker)

No. 10. jefferson social ohio

- Rating: 4.0/5 (94 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3438- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 9. Taqueria Mercado

- Rating: 4.0/5 (70 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2129- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 8. Agave & Rye (Covington)

- Rating: 4.5/5 (81 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 635 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011-2421- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 7. Agave & Rye (Cincinnati)

- Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews) - Detailed ratings: not available- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3825 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1287- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 6. Gomez Salsa

- Rating: 4.5/5 (64 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Price: $- Address: 107 E 12th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7203- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tortilleria Garcia
Tortilleria Garcia(Stacker)

No. 5. Tortilleria Garcia

- Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Price: $- Address: 11774 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246-2312- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 4. Condado Tacos

- Rating: 4.5/5 (74 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 195 E Freedom Way Across the street from the Reds Hall of Fame, Cincinnati, OH 45202- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 3. Nada

- Rating: 4.5/5 (943 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2511- Read more on Tripadvisor

No. 2. Bakersfield OTR

- Rating: 4.5/5 (368 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1213 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7287- Read more on Tripadvisor

Mazunte Taqueria
Mazunte Taqueria(Tripadvisor)

No. 1. Mazunte Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5/5 (249 reviews) - Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Price: $- Address: 5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227-1481- Read more on Tripadvisor

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

