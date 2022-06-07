Contests
Man in critical condition after shooting at Little Caesar’s

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting at a Little Caesar’s Pizza location in Hartwell.

A man was shot once in his left leg shortly before 5:40 p.m.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is reported in critical condition.

The Little Caesar’s was open at the time. Police can’t yet say whether anyone was inside.

It isn’t clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the location. Police do not know if the shooting had anything to do with the restaurant.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

District 4 units are investigating.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

