Man in critical condition after shooting at Little Caesar’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting at a Little Caesar’s Pizza location in Hartwell.

A man was shot once in his left leg shortly before 5:40 p.m.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is reported in critical condition.

The Little Caesar’s was open at the time. Police can’t yet say whether anyone was inside.

It isn’t clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the location. Police do not know if the shooting had anything to do with the restaurant.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

The scene of a shooting near Hartwell Elementary School Tuesday evening. Police say a man is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/QmJII13a4Z — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) June 7, 2022

District 4 units are investigating.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.