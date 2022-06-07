Man shot in his living room in North Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in his living room in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police say.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Dana Avenue.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to one of his legs, according to police.

They said officers at the scene were unable to immediately get more information from the victim about what led up to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

