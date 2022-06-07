More Scattered Rain and Thunder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms will fire-up ahead of a cold front. After 12 noon, watch for pop-up variety showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Any thunderstorms that develop will bring with them the threat for powerful wind gusts, heavy rainfall (localized flooding) and hail.

By 10pm, the rain should end in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Additional chances for showers are possible Wednesday Afternoon.

Late Thursday more rain is on the way and there is another chance Friday. The weather dries out Saturday morning and the weekend looks dry after that.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.