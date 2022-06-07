More Scattered Rain and Thunder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will move out of the Tri-State throughout the morning. Expect dry conditions by around 8AM.

Rainfall could be briefly heavy overnight east of I-71 and especially in parts of Northern Kentucky and in Ohio southeast of the city.

By 8am Cincinnati metro will be rain-free and the far eastern counties out our viewing area will be dry by 10am.

A few showers and thunderstorms will then re-fire along the cold front after noon and move southeast. By 10pm, the rain should end in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Late Thursday more rain is on the way and there is another chance Friday. The weather dries out Saturday morning and the weekend looks dry after that.

