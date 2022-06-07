Police: Twin toddlers found ‘filthy,’ dehydrated in car with passed-out adults

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Middletown residents are behind bars in Butler County charged with child endangerment after police allegedly found them passed out in a car with small children in the back.

Monroe police officers responded to Todhunter Road on Monday for the incident.

The officers claim in court documents they found Justin Simpson slumped over the steering wheel of the car and Stephanie Sandlin passed out in the passenger seat, with Sandlin having to be woken up.

Simpson’s “very small” children were allegedly in the back seat. The twin 18-month-old boy and girl were “extremely hot” and “very sweaty, thirsty and filthy,” police say.

Police also claim the children were found sitting in “old fast food scraps with diapers that had not been changed for a while.”

Simpson allegedly had a “small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic” in his lap. Police say he later admitted to it being a crack rock.

Beside Sandlin in the door pocket, police claim they found a crack pipe.

She had “extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic,” police say, but Sandlin refused medical treatment.

Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to the child endangerment charge.

