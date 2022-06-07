Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Twin toddlers found ‘filthy,’ dehydrated in car with passed-out adults

The children were found in unchanged diapers sitting in “old fast food scraps,” police say.
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Middletown residents are behind bars in Butler County charged with child endangerment after police allegedly found them passed out in a car with small children in the back.

Monroe police officers responded to Todhunter Road on Monday for the incident.

The officers claim in court documents they found Justin Simpson slumped over the steering wheel of the car and Stephanie Sandlin passed out in the passenger seat, with Sandlin having to be woken up.

Simpson’s “very small” children were allegedly in the back seat. The twin 18-month-old boy and girl were “extremely hot” and “very sweaty, thirsty and filthy,” police say.

Police also claim the children were found sitting in “old fast food scraps with diapers that had not been changed for a while.”

Simpson allegedly had a “small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic” in his lap. Police say he later admitted to it being a crack rock.

Beside Sandlin in the door pocket, police claim they found a crack pipe.

She had “extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic,” police say, but Sandlin refused medical treatment.

Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to the child endangerment charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash
Most Cincinnati residents will soon be paying significantly more for electricity.
Duke Energy raises prices on Cincinnati residents: city memo

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms from noon - 10 p.m. Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible
Horse Tales allows 1st through 8th-grade students to register for a free half-hour time slot to...
Summer reading program helps kids, horses develop
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip