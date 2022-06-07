Contests
Repeat ‘child predator’ used Playstation to solicit kids for sex, prosecutor says

Roger Uhl, 35, will be sentenced on Aug. 2.
Roger Uhl, 35, will be sentenced on Aug. 2.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges after using a Playstation to solicit kids for sex.

Roger Uhl, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of use of an electronic communications system to induce a minor to commit a sexual offense, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

According to a police affidavit, the investigation began in November 2020 when Homeland Security Investigations Northern Kentucky received a tip about a suspected “child predator.”

The suspect was later identified as Uhl, according to police. Uhl is a registered sex offender who moved from Florida to Kentucky, the registry shows.

The affidavit states Uhl was communicating with a 12-year-old over Playstation on the game called “Destiny.”

Police say Uhl contacted the boy using the voice chat feature.

Uhl asked about the boy’s “physical characteristics, if he was lonely and if he was allowed to have a girlfriend,” according to the affidavit.

The voice chat was overheard by the boy’s grandmother and father, police say.

The father also allegedly heard the Uhl on the Playstation communicating with another female user, asking that user personal questions. The father told police he heard the female user tell him Uhl had sent pictures to her over Snapchat.

The father found a Snapchat user with the same name that Uhl used on Playstation and used the social media app’s location services to pinpoint the user to a home in Erlanger.

Homeland Security identified Uhl as the home’s inhabitant.

Police confronted Uhl at the home, where he admitted he had contacted children online and said there would be images of nude children on his cell phone.

After getting a search warrant for Uhl’s home, electronic equipment was confiscated and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory.

Asst. Commonwealth Attorney Emily J. Arnzen is recommending a 15-year prison sentence, the maximum for the three Class D felonies under Kentucky law. Uhl must serve 20% of his sentence and successfully complete sex offender treatment before being eligible for parole.

“This case is an important lesson for parents because it shows a child predator can be lurking on any device connected to the Internet,” said Arnzen. “It’s absolutely essential children are monitored on the Internet, regardless of whether they access it by computer, phone, gaming system, or any other device,” she said. “Criminals know undercover police sometimes patrol chat rooms posing as children so they’re adapting,” said Arnzen, “But a watchful guardian is just as helpful as a detective.”

He will be sentenced on Aug. 2.

