Sheriff’s office investigating after one injured in NKY shooting

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Court around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located one victim outside of the residence. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Detective said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-3651.

