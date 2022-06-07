Contests
Sheriff’s office investigating after one injured in NKY shooting

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Court around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located one victim outside of the residence. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Detective said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-3651.

