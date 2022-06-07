Summer reading program helps kids, horses develop

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents, if you are looking for something for your kids to do this summer that involves reading and getting outside with animals, Milestones Inc. in Independence, Kentucky is the place for you.

Horse Tales allows 1st through 8th-grade students to register for a free half-hour time slot to read to horses.

“During the summer, we provide a literacy campaign for our community,” says Milestones Inc. Program Director Rachel Breeden, “And we think it’s outstanding to come read to our horses because they’re great listeners. Not only does it help the reader because there’s no judgment from a horse, obviously, so that skill is really being able to be developed here. But also it helps socialize our horses for therapy.”

Some kids enjoy the program so much, that they come back year after year.

Not only is reading good for the kids, but the horses benefit from the rhythmic sound of another voice speaking to them.

“First of all it’s relaxing,” says Kenton County Public Library Public Relations Director Robin Klaene, “There’s no judgment which is great. You can just read. It doesn’t matter if you stumble on your words or you don’t say a word correctly. The animal is not gonna judge you. You’re in a safe space. It’s fun and it’s different.”

There are still spots available for kids to register for Horse Tales at this link. You will have to switch the date to find availability. You can also learn more about Milestones Inc. and volunteer opportunities there.

