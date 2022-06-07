West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she failed to look into a tip related to a missing man who was found dead more than a week later, police records show.

Alexander Enslen, 31, was reported missing earlier this year after he was last seen early Jan. 31 on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near Walmart off Interstate 75.

He and his roommate reportedly left a bar along that road and were heading back to their apartment - only about a half-mile away from the bar - when Enslen crossed the street in a different direction.

His mother has said security cameras showed him near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road Walmart around that time, but Enslen never returned home.

A pond at Union Station Apartments off Fountains Boulevard near Cincinnati-Dayton Road, was searched by Task Force One in early March, to no avail.

Weather conditions including snow and ice made it difficult, a township spokeswoman said at the time.

Police then said they planned to expand the search area with the thought Enslen might have gone north to Middletown to see his girlfriend.

On March 10, Officer Margaret Clem was dispatched to Union Station Apartments and confirmed Enslen lived there by speaking with the leasing agents and attempted to make contact with someone at his address, police records state.

Margaret Clem, an officer since 2017, “failed to act/document/and share” after leasing agents at the complex told her on March 10 that maintenance workers there thought they saw a human body in the pond, police records show.

It’s not clear if the officer checked the pond because her body camera was not turned on “while on a call for service and while engaging with members of the community,” records state.

A maintenance worker at the complex told police reviewing her response that he saw “an object in the pond that resembled a human body or possibly a log. He asked Officer Clem if she wanted him to show her the location of his observation and she declined. Officer Clem told him the pond had already been searched and nothing was located. He remembered Officer Clem mentioned something about search teams using sonar and nothing was located. He observed Officer Clem leave the complex without searching the pond or surrounding areas.”

The maintenance worker took photos the same day he spoke to the officer, but he didn’t show them to her, according to a police summary of the incident.

Enslen was found dead in the water on March 19 by someone walking a dog in the area.

The Butler County coroner has ruled his death an accidental drowning.

On March 21, the apartment complex manager contacted a police sergeant and relayed their encounter with the officer, descriving her as

When police questioned Clem about it, she responded at first that she didn’t remember speaking to anyone while she was at the apartment but did remember saying/waving hello to someone. When pressed, she “didn’t recall anything significant.” Then she said she recalled someone asking about the missing person case and telling her the pond had been searched and nothing was found.

Police reminded her of the importance that she answer all questions truthfully and to the best of her ability, the police report shows.

She explained she couldn’t remember the conversations exactly as they occurred and insinuated she may not be recalling everything accurately. She further explained if someone had notified her of an object in the pond she surely would have investigated it further.

She ultimately told investigators she “was only paying half attention to things the gentleman (was) saying and didn’t believe they were trying to convey useful information to her. She believed they were just mentioning things in passing and wanted to make conversation with a cop.”

She quit at the end of her administrative hearing at the police department in April, just before Police Chief Joel Herzog was going to issue her punishment, police records show.

“Basically, as soon as command staff became aware of this issue, an internal investigation was launched. Clem chose to resign before final discipline was issued,” the township’s spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW Monday when she released the records we requested about this on May 17.

“The Chief spoke with Mr. Enslen’s family as soon as he was made aware of the officer’s failure to make the report. While this did not impact the outcome of Mr. Enslen’s tragic story, it could have resolved the family’s pain sooner. Clem’s inaction, in this case, did not represent the type of law enforcement agency we are.”

FOX19 NOW also requested the now-former officer’s personnel file.

“We are putting together Clem’s personnel report and hope to have (it) shortly,” Wilson wrote.

This is the second time in as many years that an officer with West Chester Police Department has quit or been fired related to procedure violations in serious cases.

Chief Herzog fired Officer James Thomas in June 2018 the department determined he violated four procedures related to the handling of a drug overdose.

Chief Herzog terminated his employment after previously suspending him 40 hours in December 2018 after police officials concluded he made crucial mistakes related to a woman who went missing and was ultimately found dead earlier that year.

Ellie Weik reported receiving texts and a video of her shot by someone on her patio in April 2018.

Thomas responded to the woman’s home but an internal investigation determined he failed to identify her ex-boyfriend, Michael Strouse, as the suspect and did not act with a sense of urgency between the time Weik alerted police and August 2018, when her body was found in a Liberty Township field, internal records show.

The police union filed a grievance on Thomas’ behalf, but his firing was upheld, township records show.

