Woman jumps from ambulance, gets stuck under it, Clermont County dispatchers say

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after she jumped out of the ambulance and became trapped under it in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Amelia Olive Branch Road.

The woman was in the ambulance because she was going to the hospital due to an earlier incident at that location, according to dispatchers.

Firefighters freed her from under the ambulance, and she was conscious and breathing when they transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear why the woman jumped from the ambulance, dispatchers say.

