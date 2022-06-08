2 Cincinnati police officers hurt in chase, taken to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati police officers were injured pursuing suspects in a stolen vehicle and taken to a hospital early Wednesday, a police official confirms.

The officers are expected to recover, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

One of the officers suffered a twisted ankle and the other dislocated a shoulder, he said.

It all started about 3 a.m. when police began pursuing a vehicle reported stolen by a 911 caller who said a 3-month-old baby also was in the backseat, Lt. Lanter confirmed.

Police quickly determined the baby was never in the vehicle and was safe at home, he said.

Meanwhile, the car chase turned into a foot pursuit when the two suspects got out and bailed on Martin Luther King Drive at Clifton Avenue near the University of Cincinnati.

The two suspects are in custody and under arrest, police say.

The vehicle was taken two days ago but it apparently was not reported stolen until Wednesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are taking the suspects to District 5 headquarters in College Hill for questioning.

