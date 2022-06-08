Cheviot ‘Pride Month’ saga comes to a close after city council vote

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - Cheviot City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution designating June as “Pride Month” in the city.

The resolution passed by a 5-1 vote, with city council member Brian Smyth being the lone “no” vote.

Said Katie Ewing, a Cheviot resident who showed up in support of the designation, “Nobody should have to fight to be who they are, just to simply exist.”

The designation became controversial last month after Smyth authored a scathing social media post against it.

Opposition was sparse but outspoken. A man was thrown out of the city council meeting May 24 during public comment.

At that meeting, the resolution advanced on a 3-1 vote, again with Smyth being the lone holdout.

Questioned by a member of the public on his stance against the resolution, Smyth replied, “A celebration for the way people have sex, I think, is inappropriate.”

Council Members will take a full vote on whether or not to designate June as ‘pride month’ in the city of Cheviot.

@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KwTHGCw8PC — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) June 7, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.