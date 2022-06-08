Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cheviot ‘Pride Month’ saga comes to a close after city council vote

June is officially ‘Pride Month’ in the West Side suburb.
Cheviot City Council member banned from social media app after ‘Pride Month’ post
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - Cheviot City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution designating June as “Pride Month” in the city.

The resolution passed by a 5-1 vote, with city council member Brian Smyth being the lone “no” vote.

Said Katie Ewing, a Cheviot resident who showed up in support of the designation, “Nobody should have to fight to be who they are, just to simply exist.”

The designation became controversial last month after Smyth authored a scathing social media post against it.

Opposition was sparse but outspoken. A man was thrown out of the city council meeting May 24 during public comment.

At that meeting, the resolution advanced on a 3-1 vote, again with Smyth being the lone holdout.

Questioned by a member of the public on his stance against the resolution, Smyth replied, “A celebration for the way people have sex, I think, is inappropriate.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Green Township apartment building...
Driver killed after airborne vehicle crashes into Green Township apartments
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Most Cincinnati residents will soon be paying significantly more for electricity.
Duke Energy raises prices on Cincinnati residents: city memo
Two drivers in their 60s are dead in a wrong-way, head-on crash that shut down westbound...
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on I-275 crash

Latest News

4 protesters arrested, cited during protest outside P&G headquarters
Protesters led away in handcuffs after rally outside P&G Tuesday
Man in critical condition after shooting at Little Caesars
Man in critical condition after shooting at Little Caesars
4 protesters arrested, cited during protest outside P&G headquarters
4 protesters arrested, cited during protest outside P&G headquarters
Roger Uhl, 35, will be sentenced on Aug. 2.
Repeat ‘child predator’ used Playstation to solicit kids for sex, prosecutor says