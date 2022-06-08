Dispute over trash leads to shooting near UC that puts 1 in hospital, 1 in jail

Contests
A dispute over trash led to a shooting in University Heights early Wednesday that put one man in the hospital and another in jail, court records show.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dispute over trash led to a shooting in University Heights early Wednesday that put one man in the hospital and another in jail, court records show.

Brandon Barnes, 21, admitted to shooting another man about midnight in the 600 block of Straight Street, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

Officers recovered the gun used in the shooting inside Barnes’ apartment, which is also on Straight Street.

Barnes is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a male, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

