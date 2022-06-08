Dispute over trash leads to shooting near UC that puts 1 in hospital, 1 in jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dispute over trash led to a shooting in University Heights early Wednesday that put one man in the hospital and another in jail, court records show.

Brandon Barnes, 21, admitted to shooting another man about midnight in the 600 block of Straight Street, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

Officers recovered the gun used in the shooting inside Barnes’ apartment, which is also on Straight Street.

Update: Dispute over trash led to Straight Street shooting early Wednesday, court records show. Brandon Barnes, 21, who lives on the street, admitted to shooting the victim, CPD wrote in an affidavit

Barnes is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail until court Thursday pic.twitter.com/B51tX304a7 — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 8, 2022

Barnes is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, a male, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.