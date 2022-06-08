Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Expect continued increase in new COVID-19 deaths, CDC says

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the number of new COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase over the next month.

In findings publishing Wednesday, the agency forecasts more than 12,000 deaths over the next four weeks. That would take the average number of deaths every single day from 300 to just over 500.

This is the fourth consecutive week public health experts have predicted an increase.

The study found that COVID-19 hospitalizations will continue to remain stable.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently over 28,000 hospitalized with COVID-19.

New variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels throughout the summer, according to new research. (CNN, Life Itself)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say

Latest News

A dispute over trash led to a shooting in University Heights early Wednesday that put one man...
Dispute over trash leads to shooting near UC that puts 1 in hospital, 1 in jail
The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to a slight...
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication