FIRST ALERT: Afternoon and evening strong to severe storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are dry this morning , however that changes this afternoon, as we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.

The FOX19 NOW viewing area in a SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms - level 2 of 5. The main risk window is from 1pm until 10PM today with threats of heavy rainfall that may result in localized flooding, damaging winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, isolated tornadoes and even some hail.

Storm Timeline:

1PM -3PM: Isolated storms.

3PM - 6PM: Isolated storms with potential for discrete storms that may track for long distance.

6PM - 10PM: Widespread storms.

910M - 1AM: Showers and storms begin to slowly decrease in coverage.

After a dry Thursday a few showers are possible Friday.

The weekend looks dry, less humid and nice with sunshine, low temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures in the 70s.

Heat and humidity return next week with highs near 90 on Tuesday. More heat and humidity is expected for the middle of next week.

