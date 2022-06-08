Contests
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The Tri-State could see damaging winds and hail. Short-duration flooding is possible and all thunderstorms have dangerous lightning.

All this could make for a slower commute home Wednesday afternoon.

The FOX19 NOW weather team says there is a slight risk of severe storms from noon through 10...
The FOX19 NOW weather team says there is a slight risk of severe storms from noon through 10 p.m. Wednesday.(WXIX)

Storm Timeline:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Isolated storms

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. High water and flash flooding concerns, damaging wind, and hail.

9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday: Rain & thunder tapers

Thursday will be dry.

A few showers are expected Friday.

The weekend looks dry, less humid and nice with sunshine.

Expect low temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures in the 70s.

Heat and humidity will return by Tuesday.

