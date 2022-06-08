Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross nominated for prestigious Silver Circle Award

On Wednesday, Betsy Ross was nominated for the Silver Circle Award.
On Wednesday, Betsy Ross was nominated for the Silver Circle Award.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting.

Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati.

On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised Ross with the nomination of the Silver Circle Award.

“I have been lucky to have spent so much of my career working alongside Betsy. She is the living example of never taking no for an answer when it comes to stepping into a man’s world. She has single-handedly achieved more as a female sports broadcaster than any person I know,” Macke said in her letter to the academy, supporting Ross’s nomination.

Ross began her years in news and sports journalism with humble beginnings - in a one-room schoolhouse in Connersville, Ind.

In 1981, she was hired at WCPO where she wore many hats working as a producer, reporter and anchor.

Over the next 15 years, Ross would work for various stations around the nation, making her way from Cincinnati to Indianapolis, and in 1997, to Bristol, Ct.

That year, she became one of the first female anchors to be hired by ESPN where she worked as an analyst and contributor for SportsCenter and ESPN news.

After five years at the sports news network, Ross returned to Cincinnati to start her company, Game Day Communications, which is a media and marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment.

This year, Game Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary of business.

Today, Ross continues her work in sports broadcasting as an anchor and reporter at FOX19 NOW as well as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports.

She is also the voice of women’s athletics at the University of Cincinnati and an award-winning author.

On Wednesday, Ross accepted the nomination for the National Academy of Television’s Silver Circle Award. Macke was one of industry’s influencers who nominated her for the award.

The Silver Circle Award was established to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and who have made significant contributions to local broadcasting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Tornado watch until 10pm
A Tornado Watch is in effect now
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Not again! Westwood reschedules DORA grand opening due to weather