FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross nominated for prestigious Silver Circle Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting.

Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati.

On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised Ross with the nomination of the Silver Circle Award.

“I have been lucky to have spent so much of my career working alongside Betsy. She is the living example of never taking no for an answer when it comes to stepping into a man’s world. She has single-handedly achieved more as a female sports broadcaster than any person I know,” Macke said in her letter to the academy, supporting Ross’s nomination.

Ross began her years in news and sports journalism with humble beginnings - in a one-room schoolhouse in Connersville, Ind.

In 1981, she was hired at WCPO where she wore many hats working as a producer, reporter and anchor.

Over the next 15 years, Ross would work for various stations around the nation, making her way from Cincinnati to Indianapolis, and in 1997, to Bristol, Ct.

That year, she became one of the first female anchors to be hired by ESPN where she worked as an analyst and contributor for SportsCenter and ESPN news.

After five years at the sports news network, Ross returned to Cincinnati to start her company, Game Day Communications, which is a media and marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment.

This year, Game Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary of business.

Today, Ross continues her work in sports broadcasting as an anchor and reporter at FOX19 NOW as well as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports.

She is also the voice of women’s athletics at the University of Cincinnati and an award-winning author.

On Wednesday, Ross accepted the nomination for the National Academy of Television’s Silver Circle Award. Macke was one of industry’s influencers who nominated her for the award.

The Silver Circle Award was established to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and who have made significant contributions to local broadcasting.

