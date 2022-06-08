Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.((MGN))
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kohl’s is negotiating with a potential new owner.

The department store has announced it was in a three-week negotiation period with Franchise Group – a holding company that manages several retail chains.

Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share – putting Kohl’s value at around $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The retailer has more than 1,100 stores with around $19 billion in annual sales.

As the largest department store chain in the United States, Kohl’s has faced tough competition over the years from Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart and Target.

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.

Other department stores, including Sears, JC Penny, Neiman Marcus and Barney’s, have filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown May 4, 2022, in Washington.
High court limits suing officials over rights violations
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
Tornado watch until 10pm
A Tornado Watch is in effect now
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh