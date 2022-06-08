Male shot in University Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting overnight in University Heights.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Straight Street at about midnight, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

A male victim with a gunshot wound was found and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is expected to recover, Lt. Lanter said.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not immediately available.

