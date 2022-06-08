Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man indicted after allegedly exposing himself at Delhi library

Robert McClure
Robert McClure(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was accused of exposing himself at Delhi Public Library is now being indicted on three counts of public indecency.

On June 2, police arrested Robert McClure, 33, who allegedly touched himself inappropriately at several places in Delhi Township including at a public library.

McClure exposed and touched himself inappropriately around 3:30 p.m. while seated in a chair at the Delhi Library on Foley Road, according to Delhi police.

He left before officers were notified.

Two hours later, McClure allegedly touched himself inappropriately in the 5000 block of Delhi Pike in full view of the public, fleeing the scene once again.

Police finally found and arrested McClure some time later while canvassing the area in pursuit.

Court documents show McClure has multiple prior public indecency arrests and convictions. Police say he was also wanted on a felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

The photo below shows McClure in the clothing he was wearing during both alleged incidents on Thursday, June 2. Police believe there may have been other acts of public indecency that haven’t been reported yet.

If you saw McClure engaging in this behavior, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

Robert McClure
Robert McClure(Delhi Township Police Department)

McClure was also indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons and obtaining weapons while under disability.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says

Latest News

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Police: Motorcyclist shoots at car with child inside on Ronald Reagan Highway
Tornado watch until 10pm
A Tornado Watch is in effect now
On Wednesday, Betsy Ross was nominated for the Silver Circle Award.
FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross to receive prestigious Silver Circle Award
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers