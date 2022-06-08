Man indicted after allegedly exposing himself at Delhi library

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was accused of exposing himself at Delhi Public Library is now being indicted on three counts of public indecency.

On June 2, police arrested Robert McClure, 33, who allegedly touched himself inappropriately at several places in Delhi Township including at a public library.

McClure exposed and touched himself inappropriately around 3:30 p.m. while seated in a chair at the Delhi Library on Foley Road, according to Delhi police.

He left before officers were notified.

Two hours later, McClure allegedly touched himself inappropriately in the 5000 block of Delhi Pike in full view of the public, fleeing the scene once again.

Police finally found and arrested McClure some time later while canvassing the area in pursuit.

Court documents show McClure has multiple prior public indecency arrests and convictions. Police say he was also wanted on a felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

The photo below shows McClure in the clothing he was wearing during both alleged incidents on Thursday, June 2. Police believe there may have been other acts of public indecency that haven’t been reported yet.

If you saw McClure engaging in this behavior, you’re urged to contact the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

Robert McClure (Delhi Township Police Department)

McClure was also indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons and obtaining weapons while under disability.

