Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.(Alyssa Proffitt)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Green Bay, it’s not unusual to run into your favorite Packer at the grocery store.

Alyssa Proffitt and her daughter shared a very special moment when they ran into MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers while shopping for food.

Proffitt tweeted photos of her little girl beaming when she met the future Hall of Famer at the store.

Proffitt said she debated about posting them, but couldn’t get over the joy it brought to her daughter.

The tweet has nearly 35,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

“Forever thankful for this,” Proffitt said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say

Latest News

Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling
Michael McKenney.
Family holds memorial, search for man missing for 2 years