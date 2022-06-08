Not again! Westwood reschedules DORA grand opening due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati neighborhood has rescheduled its grand opening of DORA due to weather - again.

“I hate to have to do this once again but I wanted to let you know that, due to the stormy weather forecast for this evening, we are going to have to reschedule the Westwood DORA Grand Opening event that was going to take place tonight,” Larry Eiser, DORA Management Committee Chair of the Westwood Civic Association said.

The official grand opening of Westwood’s DORA district was planned for 6 p.m. on May 5, in Westwood Town Hall Park.

Eiser says, “The goal of creating the DORA district in Westwood is to help continue the momentum of revitalization in Westwood by furthering efforts to make our Westwood Town Hall District a destination, help our businesses prosper, attract additional businesses, and further activate recently renovated Westwood Town Hall Park.”

A new date for the grand opening has not been set.

