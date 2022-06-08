Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Not again! Westwood reschedules DORA grand opening due to weather

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati neighborhood has rescheduled its grand opening of DORA due to weather - again.

“I hate to have to do this once again but I wanted to let you know that, due to the stormy weather forecast for this evening, we are going to have to reschedule the Westwood DORA Grand Opening event that was going to take place tonight,” Larry Eiser, DORA Management Committee Chair of the Westwood Civic Association said.

The official grand opening of Westwood’s DORA district was planned for 6 p.m. on May 5, in Westwood Town Hall Park.

Eiser says, “The goal of creating the DORA district in Westwood is to help continue the momentum of revitalization in Westwood by furthering efforts to make our Westwood Town Hall District a destination, help our businesses prosper, attract additional businesses, and further activate recently renovated Westwood Town Hall Park.”

A new date for the grand opening has not been set.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Curry, 21, pleaded guilty on April 8 to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man who possessed ‘horrific’ child porn images gets max jail sentence
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
An employee at Little Caesars Pizza in Cincinnati was shot outside the business and critically...
Little Caesars Pizza employee shot, critically hurt in Cincinnati, police say
A West Chester police officer recently quit after an internal investigation determined she...
West Chester police officer quits after failing to act on tip about missing man found dead
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she jumped out of an ambulance...
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after she jumps out of ambulance, gets trapped under it, chief says

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
The FOX19 NOW weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day due to a slight...
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Severe storms, damaging winds, flooding possible
The homeowner discorvered the fire a little after 8 a.m. where he claimed to see flames coming...
Pets killed in Amelia mobile home fire