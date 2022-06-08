Contests
Ohio capital city limits how police use force on protesters

Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several...
Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several hundred people gathered at the Statehouse, with some then splitting up for another march north to the campus of Ohio State University protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital will be limited in how they can use force against protesters and will have to display officers’ names on their riot gear under changes being made to city law. Columbus City Council approved the changes Monday. It comes two years after police faced criticism for responding to demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality by using physical violence, tear gas and pepper spray against protestors without provocation. Those confrontations already prompted a $5.75 million settlement and more limits on police tactics to disperse peaceful demonstrators. Now council members are making those restrictions part of city law.

