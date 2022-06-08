Pets killed in Amelia mobile home fire

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in the Tall Timbers Mobile Home Park, killing multiple pets.

The fire on Lindale-Mt. Holly Road was discovered a little after 8 a.m. by the homeowner, Monroe Township Assistant Fire Chief Greg Lang said Wednesday.

The homeowner claimed he saw flames shooting out the back of the home, according to Lang.

While the homeowner was not injured, two cats were killed in the fire, the assistant chief explained.

It is unknown what caused the fire, however, the Monroe Township Fire Department is investigating.

