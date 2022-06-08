Contests
Pets killed in Amelia mobile home fire

The homeowner discorvered the fire a little after 8 a.m. where he claimed to see flames coming out of the back of the trailer.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in the Tall Timbers Mobile Home Park, killing multiple pets.

The fire on Lindale-Mt. Holly Road was discovered a little after 8 a.m. by the homeowner, Monroe Township Assistant Fire Chief Greg Lang said Wednesday.

The homeowner claimed he saw flames shooting out the back of the home, according to Lang.

While the homeowner was not injured, two cats were killed in the fire, the assistant chief explained.

It is unknown what caused the fire, however, the Monroe Township Fire Department is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

