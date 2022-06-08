Contests
Police: Motorcyclist shoots at car with child inside on Ronald Reagan Highway

Police say the motorcyclist shot a man and barely missed a young child.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain motorcyclist is behind bars Wednesday after police say he fired at a car on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, hitting a passenger and nearly hitting a child.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Hamilton Avenue exit, according to North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand.

A woman driving a car with a man in the passenger seat and an 11-year-old in the backseat tried to pull over because the man was not feeling well, Schrand says.

In the process of pulling over, the woman allegedly cut off 31-year-old Grant Brown, who was riding a motorcycle.

Schrand says Brown then pulled a 9mm Glock gun from a bag and fired at the car, hitting the man and barely missing the 11-year-old.

The man was in stable condition when police arrived. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Brown was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a charge of felonious assault.

