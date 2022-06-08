Contests
Ride of a lifetime for one Uber driver and her passengers at Garth Brooks

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A canceled Uber sent Katie Watson and her husband to the next available driver which happened to be Vicky Wallace.

“It’s miraculous how God works in mysterious ways,” Watson said.

Watson didn’t know it right away, but quickly learned Wallace is a big Garth Brooks fan.

“He’s so sweet, he just always puts God first you know he’s awesome,” Wallace said.

“Literally on this block over here, Katie says it like this, if you wanna park I have an extra ticket, my friend had covid she couldn’t come,” Wallace said on the offer.

Wallace couldn’t believe it.

“What are you serious,” Wallace reacted.

“She u-turned so fast,” Watson said.

“At first I was like oh no I look terrible I had on a t-shirt and sweatpants,” Wallace said.

But quickly told herself...

“Listen, this is Garth Brooks, I am going, things like this don’t happen every day,” Wallace said.

“It was just meant to be,” Watson added.

Wallace and the Watsons sang along to Garth singing Sweet home Alabama!

“I’m a country girl at heart, I just am, I’m a southern belle,” Wallace said. “So I was like that’s awesome, it was just the best part of the show.”

And because of a Garth Brooks concert.

“Random acts of kindness, do go a long way or at least they touch people,” Watson said.

Wallace and Watson have a story a friendship to last a lifetime.

“I’m sure, I’m sure forever,” Wallace said.

